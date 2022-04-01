FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Monroeton man faces rape charges for sexually abusing a victim from the time she was 13 to 18 years old in Franklin Township and Lycoming County.
Harold Dean Kurt Manley, 58, is accused of inappropriately touching the underage victim from 2016 to 2021. Manley also raped the victim on her 18th birthday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The abuse occurred at two residences on Park Avenue and Wilson Street in Lycoming County, and locally at a residence on Route 414 in Franklin Township. Manley also beat the victim, police noted.
Manley faces charges of felony rape forcible compulsion, felony sexual assault, 20 counts of aggravated indecent assault of complainant less than 16 years old, 20 counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, 20 counts of misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, 20 counts of misdemeanor indecent assault without consent of other, felony corruption of minors: defendant age 18 or above and felony unlawful contact with a minor: sexual offenses.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.
