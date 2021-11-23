MONROE BOROUGH – A Monroeton man who was last seen in October has been reported missing.
On Oct. 12, 35-year-old Timothy Ray Mosier Jr., also known as TJ, allegedly ran from a house and into the woods and has not been seen since, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Mosier is described as a white male with blue eyes, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, according to the system’s case information.
He has a mustache and beard and natural brown hair, although he prefers to have a shaved head. Mosier also has tattoos that depict a woman with a needle, demons and many others on his arms and chest.
Anyone with information should call the Pennsylvania State Police at (570) 265-2186.
