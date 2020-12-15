The Monroe Hose Co. will be bringing Christmas cheer to the streets of Monroe Borough and Powell this weekend.
With the help of Santa Claus, Sparky the fire dog and some other friends, a lighted up fire truck will depart the station at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, head north on Route 414 and then head back south on Route 220 through the borough, continuing past the post office and around the Berwick Drive, Dalpiaz Drive, and College Avenue loop. They will continue down Canton Avenue and around the Spencer, Sycamore and Laurel street loop, then around Salisbury Circle, before continuing on to Powell, where they will make their way back to Route 220 via Brocktown Road.
Inside the fire station, organizer Merle Bair said there’s a picture of Santa on an engine from a few years back that served as inspiration for this latest community outreach.
“I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we could do this again?” he said, before getting permission from the fire company.
The drive-by will also include some bagged treats for children. “I can’t wait to see the kids standing out to see Santa Claus,” he added.
