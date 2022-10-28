Monroeton Public Library prepares for open house

The Monroeton Public Library will hold its open house at 149 Dalpiaz Dr. on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

MONROETON — A local library will be inviting the public to see and celebrate some new features to its facility.

The Monroeton Public Library will hold its open house at 149 Dalpiaz Dr. on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. The library will host the event along with the Monroe Hose Company and Monroe Borough.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.