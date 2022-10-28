Monroeton Public Library prepares for open house

MONROETON — A local library will be inviting the public to see and celebrate some new features to its facility.
The Monroeton Public Library will hold its open house at 149 Dalpiaz Dr. on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. The library will host the event along with the Monroe Hose Company and Monroe Borough.
Attendees will get to see the new ADA ramp that was constructed at the library to make it more accessible for its patrons.
Monroeton fire officials will also be there to showcase the fire company’s brand new firetruck on display.
The event is free of charge and gives the public a chance to visit a local library right in central Bradford County.
The Monroeton Public Library offers “a large children’s collection, plus a growing number of activities including building blocks, games, and puzzles,” to entertain everyone, according to its website.
