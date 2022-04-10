MONROE TOWNSHIP — Easter is a time for many people to make crafts that are fun and enjoyable while celebrating the holiday. For one resident of Monroe Township, creating beaded eggs is a hobby and passion that produces exciting bejeweled home decor.
Bonnie Monahan has crafted her unique collection of beaded eggs for about seven years now and not a single one is the same. She places seed beads onto hard plastic eggs one at a time until it finally forms a solid diamond-like artwork. The beads are as big as the tip of a needle, so applying them onto the egg can be a long slow process. It takes her about one day to complete one egg.
“It certainly takes a lot of patience to do this, but it’s very fun,” said Monahan. “For me, it’s a stress reliever because when I am working on an egg, I’m focused on it and I don’t think of anything else.”
Over 100 eggs with detailed designs are displayed in her kitchen. Various eggs feature images of the Easter bunny, flowers, butterflies and the cross. She displays the eggs in her home after Christmas as winter decorations for the lead up Easter Sunday.
“I bling them up with a lot of rhinestones and pieces of jewelry to make them shine,” she said. “I give some out to special people like friends and family. Once I complete them, I hate to part with some of them because they are so pretty.”
Monahan owned her own restaurant in Monroeton called Bonnie’s Eats and Sweets before retiring and working on her craft.
“I didn’t have time to do crafts when I was working, but now that I am retired it’s something fun I can do,” she said.
People have told her that she could sell them at craft fairs, but the eggs are priceless to her.
“What they are worth to me, I could never get that kind of money out of them,” she said. “There is a lot of time and work that’s put into them, which makes me proud.”
