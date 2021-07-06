Monroeton residents angry with trash dropped on property

MONROE BOROUGH – The Monroe Borough Council addressed the issue of trash being constantly thrown on a property at the corner of Ames and Canton avenues in the borough on Monday.
One attendee brought up the issue to the council and was frustrated at constantly cleaning the site despite signs that say dumping is not allowed there.
The attendee described how he cleaned the site mostly of big branches, but trash has been mixed in as well along with a drug needle at one time.
Ordinance Enforcement Officer Kurt Lafy addressed how it is illegal to dump on other people’s property, as outlined in the borough’s ordinances. However, he stated that the perpetrators have to be caught in the act or witnesses have to come forward in order to stop them.
The council recommended that Lafy knock on doors and tell residents that if they see someone illegally dumping they should let authorities know.
The council also encouraged residents to keep their eyes open for similar incidents in the near future.
