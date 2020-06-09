Monroeton Rodeo cancelled for this year

MONROE BOROUGH — The Monroe Hose Company’s largest fundraiser of the year, the Monroeton Rodeo, has been cancelled.
According to organizer Merle Bair, the decision is due to the impact that COVID-19 has already had on the business community.
“I don’t want to go out and ask these businesses for help when I know they can’t do it,” Bair explained.
More than 2,000 people attended last year’s event, making it the most attended rodeo in its seven year existence. The 2018 even had been hampered by heavy rains, which cut the attendance in half.
The event, which is held each September in Mountaineer Park, has brought in competitors from as far away as Brazil.
Bair apologized to everyone looking forward to attending or otherwise being a part of this year’s event, and remained hopeful for a 2021 return.
“I’d like to thank all of the people who have supported us in past years for their help and hopefully they can support us again next year,” said Bair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.