MONROETON — A ten year tradition continues this year in Monroeton with the return of the Monroeton Rodeo.

Coming September 11, the rodeo is hosted by the Monroeton Hose Co. volunteer fire department. The rodeo is organized by the husband and wife team of Merle and Cheryl Bair of Powell. Merle, a 50 year volunteer firefighter, said the idea came from a couple of local cowboys approaching him and the fire department.

