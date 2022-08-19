MONROETON — A ten year tradition continues this year in Monroeton with the return of the Monroeton Rodeo.
Coming September 11, the rodeo is hosted by the Monroeton Hose Co. volunteer fire department. The rodeo is organized by the husband and wife team of Merle and Cheryl Bair of Powell. Merle, a 50 year volunteer firefighter, said the idea came from a couple of local cowboys approaching him and the fire department.
“Chad Aleksey came up to me and asked about the fire department hosting a rodeo so I figured we’d give it a go,” Bair explained.
Since then, the rodeo has expanded every year.
“If it’s nice and sunny like it’s been this summer we can expect close to 1500 people at the event,” Bair said.
Painted Pony Rodeo is the company Bair works with, and he said the show can have riders from around the world.
“We’ve had riders from across the United States and Puerto Rico. We’ve had riders from Canada and Brazil and Cuba, folks from all over,” explained Bair.
The riders will be taking part in eight contests, including saddle bronc riding, bareback bronc riding, barrel racing, team calf roping, steer wrestling, and of course the bull ride.
There are also contests for the youngsters in the crowd to compete in. Bair said there will be 4 different games for kids in two age groups; age 3-5 and age 6-8.
The Rodeo is expecting some royal guests as well. 2022 Troy Fair Queen Abigail Wrisley and her alternates Makayla Davis and Katie Lackey will be on hand to sing the national anthem to kick off events. Miss Keystone Rodeo Queen Hannah Zechman of Mifflinburg is also expected to be in attendance.
Bair also noted the show will include a tribute to those in public service to commemorate the twenty-first anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Guests at the rodeo can expect to find refreshments on sale by the Monroeton Hose Co. and are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs if they don’t want to sit on the bleachers.
“But come early,” Bair advised, “if it’s a nice day there’s gonna be a long line.”
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
