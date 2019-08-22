Monroeton Rodeo ready to ride another year

MONROE BOROUGH — In a little more than two weeks, professional riders will again challenge themselves at Mountaineer Park for one of the Monroe Fire Company’s largest fundraisers, the Monroeton Rodeo.
This year marks a seventh year for the event, which draws around 2,000 people for the different rodeo events, as well as the Lil’ Buckaroo Rodeo and a variety of vendors beforehand.
This year, the rodeo will offer top performers, both young and old, championship belt buckles in addition to the trophies donated by Roof Jewelers and Awards and, in the case of the professional rodeo, prize money. All children participating in the Lil’ Buckaroo Rodeo will also receive ribbons, according to organizer Merle Bair.
“It’s just something extra,” said Bair.
Vendors will begin setting up at 9 a.m. for the Sept. 8 event. The Lil’ Buckaroo Rodeo starts at 1 p.m. with the main rodeo to follow at 2 p.m.
“My wife Cheryl and I enjoy doing this for the fire company and the public very much,” said Bair. “Without the public and supporters, we would not be able to do this for the fire company.”
In past years, rodeo riders have come from as far as Brazil and Cuba while also featuring a strong local presence, according to Bair. As an event sanctioned by the APRA and IPRA, it’s the last stop for these professional riders to earn points for higher level competition in Harrisburg and Atlantic City.
Visitors will also be able to get pictures and autographs from their favorite riders, but must arrange an escort with Bair first for safety reasons.
The event will also feature a mechanical bull, photo opportunities with brahma bull Gus and Dan Welsh the cowboy.
Bair noted that this year’s event will be one of its biggest years with around 200 sponsors supporting it.
Rafter Z Rodeo Company is helping put on this year’s event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.