Monroeton Rodeo returns this fall

MONROETON BOROUGH — The Monroeton Rodeo is back in town after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. It is set up to be one of the largest in its nine year history.
The event organizer Merle Blair is optimistic there will be a strong turnout for the rodeo this year.
“Two years ago when we were able to have the event we had almost 2,000 people there so if it is a beautiful and sunny day I can expect about 2,000 people,” Blair said.
The events featured are bull riding, steer wrestling, bare back bronc, saddle back bronc, calf roping, team calf roping, cowgirl barrel racing and a Lil’ Buckaroo Rodeo.
The Monroeton Fire Company was hit hard financially during the pandemic and the rodeo has always served as a crucial fundraiser.
“The rodeo is a way to raise money to buy our equipment and we are in need of a new pumper and they are up in the thousands of dollars,” Blair said. “This is our biggest money maker that we have.”
Blair has been in charge of hosting the rodeo all nine years and is fond of all of the memories it has created for the community and for himself.
“I enjoy watching the events because being a rodeo chairman for nine years has made it hard for me to actually just sit down and watch the event,” Blair said.
The rodeo will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 at Mountaineer Park. The Lil’ Buckaroo Rodeo is at 1 p.m for ages 3-5 and 6-7.
Special guest Miss Keystone State Rodeo 2021 Marisa Gilliland of the Canton area is set to kick off the rodeo this fall by riding in on a horse carrying the American flag.
