MONROETON — Sunday’s rodeo at Mountaineer Park was met with clouds but, unlike last year, they did not open up and soak the gathered crowd.
Instead, fair weather greeted the hundreds that showed out to watch cowboys and cowgirls from around the world and right here in Bradford County rope and ride. The rodeo company was Painted Pony Championship rodeo, and the event was an official American Pro Rodeo Association competition.
Not only was this year’s show drier and more well-attended than last year’s, but it was likely the highest turnout yet at the 11th annual Monroeton Rodeo, according to organizer Merle Bair.
“This is great. I think this is the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” Bair mused.
The rodeo is held each year by the Monroeton Volunteer Fire Department. On top of hosting, they ran the food booths, making hot food and cotton candy available to hungry guests. All proceeds go to helping the fire department operate.
Horse riding events kicked off the show, with local rider Jim Elchak bringing in a respectable score of 67 in the day’s first bareback bronco ride.
The day’s events were met with an enthusiastic crowd that came from around the area. Jim and Josephine Richart had made the trek from Canton. It was their first time attending the event, and they said they’d likely attend it again in the future.
“We enjoy rodeo and the rodeo animals, like the bulls and horses,” Josephine said.
The Richarts were split on their favorite events, with Josephine being partial to the bucking broncos. Jim had a soft spot for the team roping.
Interspersed between the competitive events was entertainment such as rodeo clowns and trick riders before the bull riding closed out the event. Interested participants could also hop on Gus, a saddle-tamed Brahma steer stationed ringside.
Volunteers at the event expressed gratitude for the community participation, and said they already looked forward to a bigger event next year.
