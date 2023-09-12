MONROETON — Sunday’s rodeo at Mountaineer Park was met with clouds but, unlike last year, they did not open up and soak the gathered crowd.

Instead, fair weather greeted the hundreds that showed out to watch cowboys and cowgirls from around the world and right here in Bradford County rope and ride. The rodeo company was Painted Pony Championship rodeo, and the event was an official American Pro Rodeo Association competition.

