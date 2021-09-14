MONROETON – It wasn’t their first rodeo.
Actually it was their ninth, and they know what they’re doing.
The Monroe Hose Co. sponsored its annual rodeo Sunday afternoon at Mountaineer Park in Monroeton, and again saw a huge turnout of fans coming to watch riders, bucking horses and darting little steers. And along the way, they supported the fire department.
“It keeps getting bigger and bigger every year!” Rodeo Chairman Merle Bair declared. The first year, firefighters brought in more than $30,000 before expenses. Although he declined to discuss exact amounts, the profit has grown even higher since.
He had no exact head count but estimated attendance Sunday at 1,500 or even 2,000. “There’s a lot more people here today than there was two years ago.” And “thanks to the good Lord,” the weather was wonderful, he said.
Bair thinks the rodeo’s great. “Enjoy every minute of it!” he exclaimed. “Look forward to every year.”
Besides various events, visitors could enjoy food, play raffles, watch a 14-year-old stunt rider, shop from vendors, laugh at rodeo clowns, and have their pictures taken with Hollywood, a Brahman steer. A Kids’ Rodeo was held before the professional event.
“This is God’s country, indeed!” the announcer said, praising the local scenery.
The grounds swarmed with other people, many in cowboy hats, and lawn chairs beside the bleachers. Under a tent, the announcer talked and joked with the crowd and a woman held a watch timing competitors.
Out back of the main arena, people could see the stars: a girl practicing her lasso twirl, a cowboy stretching his legs to warm up, and horses, horses, horses. Like human athletes, some of the animals wore braces on their ankles.
Why a rodeo? “I had two cowboys come to me,” Bair remembered. They were Chad Alesky of Franklindale, a world-pro bronc rider, and fellow accomplished rodeo rider Jim Elchak of Powell. They asked about doing a rodeo here. So Bair asked the firefighters. “Sure, why not?” they said. In just four months they whipped it all together and it went great. “It’s been growing every year since.”
The competitors there Sunday, men and women, were members of the American Pro Rodeo Association and the International Pro Rodeo Association, Bair explained. They’re just below the top pro level, something like Minor League AA or AAA baseball players. “They’re from all over the United States,” as well as Canada and even places like Brazil and Puerto Rico, he said. Some are local, too. As they compete through the season, they try to build up points and go to the finals in October. After Sunday the competitors were heading to Canada, Bair said.
The rodeo included eight events: barrel racing, bareback riding, saddle bronc, bull riding, team roping, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and tie-down roping. Most competitors there Sunday were from Pennsylvania and New York, including locals Tiffany Putnam and Randy Morgan of Troy, Sophia Risvavage and Mura Harshbarger of Meshoppen, Lindsey Rupakus of New Milford and Tajah Thomas of Kingsley.
The announcer explained the steer wrestling: The men would ride out “and they’re going to jump off the back of a perfectly good horse” onto the other animal. In other events, riders galloped across the dirt ground and lassoed calves’ heads and feet, clung to bucking beasts, or wound rope around calf ankles.
Sometimes the young cattle simply got away. One white-faced little guy escaped the cowgirl chasing him. “Folks, that was not on her plan this morning when she woke up and had her Cheerios!” the announcer declared.
“How much noise can you make for 74 points?” he cried after one cowboy successfully hung on to a thrashing horse. The crowd cheered. But he didn’t think it was loud enough. “Let’s try that one more time. … how about 74 points?” The people screamed.
For Vanessa Billings-Seiler of LeRaysville, it really was her first rodeo. And she loved it.
“I’m just enjoying seeing everybody out again,” she said. She works for the Endless Mountains Heritage Region and her husband, Rafe, often goes along to her events, so she decided to come to something he likes. “I love the fact that there’s local people here,” she added of the competitors.
She felt the rodeo definitely was heritage and tourism “at its finest.”
