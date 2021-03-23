Monroeton Rodeo to feature local award-winning cowgirl

MONROETON BOROUGH — After the Monroeton Rodeo was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, organizer Merle Bair is hopeful that competitors will be able to return to the arena this fall.
Bair noted that the rodeo is playing catch up this year due to last year’s cancellation and that this would be the eighth year rather than the ninth.
“The way it’s looking now, I’m looking pretty positive that we’ll be able to have our professional rodeo,” he said.
He attributed his optimism to the state’s vaccine rollout and the event being outside in the open grounds of Mountaineer Park.
He related that the rodeo is the fire company’s biggest annual fundraiser, and that it brought in an audience of about 2,000 in 2019.
“Our place here in Monroeton is the very last place where competitors can accumulate points to see who is the top 12 in the circuit that they travel — to go to Atlantic City or Harrisburg to compete in the championship,” Bair said.
The local rodeo has welcomed riders from as far away as Brazil and Puerto Rico since it’s sanctioned under both the American Pro Rodeo Association and the International Pro Rodeo Association, Bair explained.
If all goes as planned, special guest Miss Keystone State Rodeo 2021 Marisa Gilliland of the Canton area is set to kick off the rodeo this fall by riding in on a horse carrying the American flag.
According to Bair, Gilliland has three Rodeo Queen Pageant placements under her belt, including Miss Teen Rodeo Pennsylvania in 2017 and Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania 2019. She also plans on running for Miss Rodeo USA in Oklahoma in 2022.
A proud owner of three horses, Loko, Dingo, and Bacardi, she’s been riding since she was about 15 and has had a love for rodeo since she was six.
Bair said that he is looking forward to seeing all of the cowboys and cowgirls ride in parade-style along with a performance of the National Anthem after Gilliland starts off the show.
“I am so happy to be able to get someone of her category to come to our small town rodeo,” he beamed.
About 30 vendors are set to be there, and the Monroe Hose Company will have its usual food booth with fair favorites like hot dogs and French fries, according to Bair.
This year’s rodeo is scheduled for Sept. 12. The Lil’ Buckaroo Rodeo will be held at 1 p.m. and the professional rodeo will follow at or about 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.