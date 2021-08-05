The Monroeton Rodeo is looking for some new royalty.
Applications are currently available for those ages 10 through 12 to become this year’s Monroeton Rodeo prince and princess when the rodeo takes place Sunday, Sept. 12 at Mountaineer Park. In addition to being recognized during the event and receiving a belt buckle, the prince will receive a cowboy hat while the princess will receive a crown, according to organizer Merle Bair.
The first-ever rodeo prince and princess – Kendrick Ross and Jenavieve Andrus – were crowned in 2019 during an event that welcomed more than 2,000 people.
The rodeo also plans to welcome Marisa Gilliland, who was crowned Miss Teen Rodeo in 2017, Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania in 2019, and Miss Keystone State Rodeo 2021, according to organizer Merle Bair. He noted that she will be running for Miss Rodeo USA 2022.
The Ninth Annual Monroeton Rodeo’s opening ceremonies will kick off at 2 p.m. followed by events such as bull riding, steer wrestling, bare back bronc, saddle back bronc, calf roping, and cowgirl barrel racing. The gates open at 8 a.m. for a variety of vendors that will be on hand, and the Lil’ Buckaroo Rodeo starts at 1 p.m. for ages 3 to 5 and 6 to 7.
This year’s event is being held with Painted Pony Championship Rodeo.
Tickets are available for pre-sale through this month at the Canton Independent Sentinel, Sullivan Review, Fulmer’s in Sayre, Shores Sisters. and Shaffer’s Feed. Applications for the Monroeton Rodeo Prince and Prince Contest are also available at these locations until the third week of the month to give the judges time to meet the candidates before making their decision, according to Bair.
Proceeds from the rodeo benefit the Monroeton Fire Company.
