MONROETON — The 11th annual Monroeton Rodeo will return to Mountaineer Park this September, but with some new features that will make this years event stand out from previous years.

The Monroeton Rodeo is the Monroe Hose Company’s biggest fundraiser each year, it’s what keeps the residents of Monroeton’s local fire company running. Each year, local residents and visitors from all over the U.S. attend the rodeo for various events.

