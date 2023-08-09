MONROETON — The 11th annual Monroeton Rodeo will return to Mountaineer Park this September, but with some new features that will make this years event stand out from previous years.
The Monroeton Rodeo is the Monroe Hose Company’s biggest fundraiser each year, it’s what keeps the residents of Monroeton’s local fire company running. Each year, local residents and visitors from all over the U.S. attend the rodeo for various events.
The rodeo is an event for all ages, with events including bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, cowgirl barrel racing, breakaway roping and a Lil’ Buckaroo rodeo. This year’s rodeo will take place on September 10, with gates opening at 9 a.m., Lil’ Buckaroo events happening at 1 p.m. and opening ceremonies at 2 p.m.
Merle Bair is always the main organizer for the rodeo, and he said that this year they bought used grandstands from Lincoln Speedway, who were trying to sell their old grandstands because they had bought new ones.
“They’re old, eventually we’ll have to buy new lumber,” Bair said “For now, they’re good. Being treated lumber they will last us 15 years or more.”
The rodeo sees around 1,200 attendees on a year with good weather, which is part of the reason that the fire company decided to expand their seating. The rodeo will also have accessible seating for people with disabilities and seniors.
“My wife and I have been doing this for 11 years, and we’re very pleased to see that it grows each year by a few hundred people,” Bair said.
Painted Pony Championship rodeo is the organization that brings the rodeo to Monroeton, bringing cowboys and cowgirls from across the U.S. to participate.
“This is the last place for the cowboys and cowgirls to accumulate their points to see the top 12 out of the circuit they travel with,” Bair said. “The top 12 get to go to the grand show, which is usually in Harrisburg, sometimes Atlantic City, and sometimes by the Ohio and Pennsylvania state line.”
The fire company plans to have rodeo t-shirts available to purchase, which is something that hasn’t been offered in previous years. It is another item that will help raise funds, beyond the typical food, admissions and games.
Bair said that another main item that will be offered this year, is games for children with disabilities, in addition to the games that are usually offered. All children in age groups 3-5 and 6-8 will be able to participate in games for free.
“The winners of the Lil’ Buckaroo games will get a belt buckle,” Bair said. “Roof’s jewelry donate 12 trophies for the children in the Lil’ Buckaroo contest.”
The rodeo, along with similar fundraising events that fire companies hold, are crucial to keeping the local fire companies running.
“People are not aware of what it takes to keep an emergency operation going, whether it’s fire companies, ambulances or police force,” Bair said. “They just don’t realize the dollars that it costs to keep a fire company afloat. The smaller fire companies are just as in need as the larger fire companies.”
Bair said that every dollar counts and they use the funds raised from their events to fund things such as insurance, fuel, electric, hoses, safety equipment and uniforms.
Bair additionally said that this will be the last year that him and his wife Cheryl, will organize the event after being the key organizers for 11 years. This doesn’t mean the rodeo will be gone though, he said they will pass on the torch to his cousin, and he will still be around to help, if needed.
