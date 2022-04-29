MONROETON — The Monroeton United Methodist Church Spring Rummage and Bake Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 6, with a bag sale starting at 1 p.m. Donation of items that are in clean and working condition will be accepted at the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3, as well as 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4. Money raised from the sale will go to support the church and community outreach.