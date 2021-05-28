MONROE BOROUGH – After a two-year hiatus, the Monroeton United Methodist Church is bringing back its rummage sale next month.
The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 11, with a bag sale starting at 1 p.m.
Money raised from the sale go to support the church and its community outreach. Organizers noted that the event has been something the community has enjoyed in the past.
Donations of items that are clean and in working condition will be accepted at the church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 8. Items are also welcome from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9.
The Monroeton United Methodist Church is located at 53 Church St. in Monroe Borough.
For more information, call (570) 265-7723.
