TOWANDA — A Monroeton woman was recently charged for alleged drug offenses connected to the countywide investigation into narcotics sales in 2022.

Pearl Ann Johnson, 56, was arraigned on March 9 before Judge Todd Carr and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.