Bradford County COVID-19 cases continue to increase as April ends and the month of May begins.
New cases increased in the recent period of April 20 to 26 of the Pennsylvania DOH’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The current period includes the following data:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 156 to 233.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 258.6 to 386.3.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 16.9% to 18.3%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 12.7 to 15.3.
• There have been no patients on ventilators.
• The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness decreased by 0.3%, specifically from 1.9% to 1.6%.
There are currently 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, while three adult COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, according to the commonwealth’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
From April 20 to 26, there were 17 children aged 0 to 4 with COVID-19, while there were 19 children aged 5 to 18 with it in Bradford County.
Bradford County has 23,900 fully vaccinated residents out of its total population of 60,323.
The county has had 206 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
