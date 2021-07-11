More Bradford County communities have received economic recovery funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that a second set of payments have been made to Bradford County municipalities through the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery program on Friday.
“Many communities are still hurting from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this money is meant to help them through the ongoing economic recovery,” Garrity said. “I encourage local officials to apply for these available funds as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”
According to the Treasury’s website, Towanda Borough received $147,060, Troy Borough received $64,528, Rome Township received $62,644, Asylum Township received $54,323 and Athens Township received $265,493 last Wednesday.
Pennsylvania has given $311.8 million of ARPA payments to 1,133 state municipalities over the last two weeks and over 2,500 municipalities qualify for ARPA.
Municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents can receive ARPA and request funds through the Department of Community and Economic Development, while larger ones must apply directly to the federal government.
According to the Pennsylvania State Treasury, municipalities can use Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments to address negative economic impacts due to the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, support public health, assist essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer or broadband services.
