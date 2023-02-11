More bridge repairs coming to Bradford County this year

TOWANDA – The county will soon receive sealed bids to improve four more bridges as part of the Bradford County Bridge Maintenance and Rehabilitation project.
At its meeting on Thursday morning, the Bradford County Commissioners approved a request for rehab on these inadequate bridges.
When the project began in 2016, nearly half of the 53 bridges in Bradford County were considered deficient. By the end of 2023, the county could potentially bring that number down to just two, excluding historical bridges.
The commissioners are excited for the quick turnaround.
“Every time it rained (in the past) we would hold our breath,” McLinko said. “We are truly blessed to have these bridges repaired.”
Commissioner Daryl Miller’s main concern is the difficulties first responders face when reporting to emergency situations. When a bridge isn’t up to par, those responders are forced to take alternate routes and lose valuable time.
“We sometimes have responders coming from all different directions,” Miller said. “We have major rehab plans to get all of these bridges off the structural deficiency list.”
Additionally, four more bridges were approved to receive bids for painting updates.
In attendance at the commissioners meeting was former Potter County Commissioner Susan Kefover, who served from 1979-1987 and again from 2008-2020.
Nowadays, Kefover is the Executive Director of The Fund for Northern Tier Development.
On Thursday, she announced a workshop opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs which will be held on Feb. 16 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Bradford County Communications Center. Professional EOS Implementer Marshall Welch III will speak to those in attendance on how to see more success and bigger results in their business.
“We want to educate and advocate economic development in the area,” Kefover said. “We are sponsoring this workshop for local businesses and will provide necessary tools for those businesses to thrive. The right people can help identify the strengths of a business, and Marshall is one of those people.”
The commissioners also touched on the municipal primary election, which will be held on May 16 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Judicial, county, magisterial, borough, and township offices are to be elected at the primary in all precincts within Bradford County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.