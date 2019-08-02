Seniors who are 60 years old by Dec. 31 or older will be able to take advantage of some additional Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program voucher events.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, the B/S/S/T will be at the Food, Farm and Family Festival at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre with vouchers. They will also be available from 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 9 at the Valley Active Living Center at 118 S. Main St. in Athens, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Bradford County Area Agency on Aging office at 220 Main St. in Towanda until Sept. 30 and while supplies last.
The program provides $20 in vouchers for eligible seniors who have individual incomes less than $23,107 or a combined income of $31,284, and can show proof of age and Pennsylvania residency.
For more information about Area Agency on Aging services, call 1-800-982-4346.
Additionally, Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bradford County Area Agency on Aging Office located at 220 Main St., Unit 2 in Towanda until Sept. 30 and while supplies last.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; the United Way of Susquehanna County and the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga County Commissioners. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1-800-982-4346.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.