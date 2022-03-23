Though Senate hearings on adult-use recreational marijuana have had a sense of “when, not if” the drug would be legal, at least one senator is calling for more skepticism.
While the three previous hearings have focused on the potential for boosting state tax revenues and reducing the harm of marijuana activity already happening, Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair, warned of public health and safety concerns.
“The hearings have seemed one-sided, and the topics covered have been used to advance recreational marijuana legislation rather than provide a thorough vetting of all aspects of this controversial issue,” Ward wrote in an op-ed posted to her website.
She cited marijuana’s addictive qualities, increased crime connected to marijuana sales, and spikes in marijuana-related emergency visits for teenagers in her opposition.
During hearings, Ward has raised similar concerns. During the third hearing of the Senate Law & Justice Committee on adult-use marijuana, she noted employees who tested positive for marijuana had 55% more industrial accidents and 85% more injuries, citing a study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
“Employers should be able to institute reasonable workplace safety policies to protect their people and their employees, their customers, and their public. And employees should be able to know that their workplace is safe,” Ward said.
Policy experts testifying pointed out that Pennsylvania can learn from other legalization efforts.
“What we have the benefit from is learning the experiences of other states and also the employers that are in those states,” said Michael Bronstein, cofounder of the American Trade Association of Cannabis and Hemp. “These issues have been addressed responsibly in other markets.”
“Marijuana is not as harmless as some who favor legalization claim, and the science is clear,” Ward wrote. “There are many consequences to legalizing marijuana, and they are not all good. These consequences can be harmful and dangerous to ourselves, our children, and our communities. They must be thoroughly vetted before making such a huge policy change that will affect us for years to come.”
