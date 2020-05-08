The Animal Care Sanctuary in Smithfield Township far exceeded its Giving Tuesday goal, raising over $10,000 to put toward the purchase of medicines, vaccines, and other supplies needed for the reopening of the organization’s community clinics starting next week, according to the organization.
In a recorded message from ACS Board President Ellen Feldman, she thanked the community for its support not only through Giving Tuesday, but through the COVID-19 pandemic overall.
“This pandemic, none of us anticipated,” she said, “and you’ve been great, you’ve just been great, whether it’s through food donations, animal supplies, masks for our staff to use, monetary donations. It’s helped us continue our lifesaving mission.”
The Animal Care Sanctuary cares for more than 200 animals each day.
