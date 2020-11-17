Five Bradford County schools were awarded a combined $168,347 in state Safe Schools Targeted Grants to help improve safety and security within their buildings.
According to an annoucement Monday, the awards are a $60,000 school resource officer grant for the Sayre Area School District, a $14,353 safety grant for the Towanda Area School District, a $24,999.84 equipment grant and $19,999.80 safety grant for the Wyalusing Area School District, and a $24,498 equipment grant to both Epiphany School and St. Agnes School.
The safety grants are targeted for programs to address school violence while school resource officer grants can support school resource officers or programs that address school violence through school security, and equipment grants can fund purchases such as metal detectors, surveillance, identification systems, electronic locks, and emergency communication equipment.
“Although the learning environment has shifted for students, educators and families, the importance of maintaining safe school communities has not changed,” Acting Education Secretary Noe Ortega stated. “The Safe Schools Targeted Grant program provides schools with resources to create, support and enhance programs that address the current needs of school communities, such as creating trauma-informed practices and developing equity and inclusion methods.”
The Safe Schools Targeted Grant Program is provided through the Pennsylvania Department of Education. More than $9 million was awarded to schools across the state.
