GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating alleged motor vehicles burglaries in Granville Township on Saturday, March 11.
Authorities responded to the 4300 block of Windfall Road around 6:06 a.m. for a reported theft, according to the police report. The incident is categorized as a burglary with no force.
An unidentified culprit stole approximately $2,100 in cash from two different vehicles at the scene, police said. No further information has been provided at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary should contact state police at (570) 265-2186.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
