More than $6,000 in fire equipment stolen from Troy Fire Department

Over $6,000 in equipment was reported stolen from Troy Fire Hall, pictured, last week.

 Review Photo/BRIANNE OSTRANDER

Pennsylvania State Police have reported that two items totaling more than $6,000 were stolen from the Troy Volunteer Fire Department last week.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, officers responded to the Troy Fire Hall around 11:21 a.m. on Feb. 21 after reports that theft of fire equipment had occurred.

Police records state that an MSA Air Pack valued at $5,350 and an air cylinder valued at $1,150 were stolen from the department.

Individuals with information regarding the theft are asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.

{p class=”MsoNormal”}Connect with Bri: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; bostrander@thedailyreview.com; Facebook @Brianne Ostrander Daily Review.