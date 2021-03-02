More than $6,000 in fire equipment stolen from Troy Fire Department

Pennsylvania State Police have reported that two items totaling more than $6,000 were stolen from the Troy Volunteer Fire Department last week.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, officers responded to the Troy Fire Hall around 11:21 a.m. on Feb. 21 after reports that theft of fire equipment had occurred.
Police records state that an MSA Air Pack valued at $5,350 and an air cylinder valued at $1,150 were stolen from the department.
Individuals with information regarding the theft are asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
