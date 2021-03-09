Seventy Wyalusing Area School District employees are ready to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Wyalusing Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri, while several more are wait listed for the second round, which he expects near the end of the month.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced a plan to vaccinate teachers and other classroom personnel last Wednesday following the Feb. 27 emergency use authorization of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the FDA. These vaccinations are being coordinated through a partnership between the Department of Health, Department of Education, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, and intermediate units serving each educational region. Priority will be given to those who have regular, sustained contact with students throughout the day. Those who work with students with disabilities, in elementary education, and those learning English are the first who can register, according to the Department of Education.
Last week, state officials expected to receive 94,600 doses, which are being distributed proportionally to intermediate units based on the number of school employees in their regions.
While updating the public about Wyalusing’s response during Monday’s school board meeting, Bottlglieri praised those who have stepped up to receive their vaccinations.
“I can tell you I’ve lost track of the number of meetings I’ve had with our county, our intermediate unit, other employees, other superintendents,” he explained. “It has been continuous for more than a week since this has been announced and has been continuous throughout the weekend.”
According to PEMA Director Randy Padfield, most vaccination sites are expected to be finished administering vaccines by the end of the weekend.
Meanwhile, the latest Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard update showed Bradford County slipping back into the substantial category of community transmission after its incidence rate went back up to 104.4 per 100,000 residents between Feb. 26 and March 4.
Counties in the substantial category exhibit an incidence rate equal to or greater than 100 per 100,000 residents or a percent positivity equal to or greater than 10%. It’s the state’s highest category for community transmission.
Two weeks prior, Bradford County was at a 112.7 per 100,000 incidence rate, and then fell to a 82.9 per 100,000 incidence rate, which brought it into the state’s moderate category.
Percent positivity in the most recent seven-day periods went from 5.6% to 7.2%.
“We continue to ask all Pennsylvanians to stay the course to unite against this virus,” Wolf said. “As we have passed one year since the first case of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and are rolling out our vaccination plan, practicing the proven health practices such as social distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing a mask continue to be important steps to mitigating the spread of the virus.”
