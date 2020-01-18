Due to funding from the Pennsylvania state gaming proceeds, state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) announced Friday that local fire and ambulance companies will receive a portion of $375,000 thanks to the state’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.
“Our fire and EMS personnel risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of our communities. They should not have to worry about being able to afford necessary equipment or maintain the quality of their facilities,” said Owlett. “These grants are one way the state seeks to alleviate some of those worries.”
The funds can be used to help with construction or renovation of the company’s station, the purchase of equipment, training or debt reduction. While many fire and EMS companies in the 68th District will receive a portion of the grant your Bradford County ones are listed below.
• Innes Hose Company: $12,057.17.
• Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Company Inc.: $11,783.31.
• Ridgebury Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $12,057.17.
• South Creek Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $11,646.38.
• Tri Township Ambulance Association: $9,192.44.
• Western Alliance Emergency Services: $9,192.44.
