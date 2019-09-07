More than $75 million in additional federal funding will be coming to Pennsylvania to help with the battle against opioids, according to an announcement from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
Among the federal awards, the Department of Health expects to receive more than $8.4 million each year for the next three years from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry to support drug-related overdose surveillance work, which generates data to help with prevention and intervention. Meanwhile, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will receive another $55.9 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help with a variety of goals, including reducing the stigma of addiction, strengthening systems of treatment, bolstering prevention, and supporting sustained recovery.
“Pennsylvania is thrilled to continue to receive this unprecedented amount of funding for our drug and alcohol field,” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. “Making a dent in the opioid crisis requires doing something above and beyond what we’ve done traditionally in the commonwealth. This funding allows us to implement innovative programs to support previous holes in our system, like the housing initiative and loan repayment programs. We look forward to working with our sister agencies and community programs to further enhance the services and supports to Pennsylvanians in need.”
“Timely access to data and information surrounding the substance use crisis is essential as we work to help Pennsylvanians,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Funding will allow us to continue our prevention work, as we look to assist those with the disease of addiction. We are committed to working to address this crisis in the areas of prevention, rescue and treatment to help affected Pennsylvanians and their families and loved ones.”
