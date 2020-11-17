Morning substation flash cuts power to 850 in Towanda

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Around 850 customers around the Towanda area were without power Monday morning following a flash at a Penelec substation along Poplar Street.
According to Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers, a fuse holder failed around 5:30 a.m., causing damage to some of the insulators at the substation and causing the flash.
The equipment failure immediately interrupted power to the three lines that leave the substation and feed about 850 customers in the Towanda area,” he said. “Penelec crews temporarily reconfigured the local electric distribution network to provide power to our customers through other nearby interconnected substations, restoring power to affected customers in several groups at different times.”
The last customers had service restored around 10 a.m., Meyers added. Electricians were working to repair the damaged fuse holders and insulators throughout the day.
The power outage also caused a two-hour delay for the Towanda Area School District.
Check out video of the flash at www.thedailyreview.com/multimedia.
