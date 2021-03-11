CANTON — Canton Borough’s municipal building has a new name in honor of a citizen that has dedicated his life to serving the town and its community.
John Mosser, of Canton, was surprised with the unveiling of a new sign on the borough hall announcing that it is now named “The John A. Mosser Canton Borough Municipal Building” during a monthly meeting of the Canton Borough Council on Monday.
Mosser, who retired from Canton Borough Council in January after holding membership since 2019, has a lifetime of commitment to helping others under his belt.
Mosser’s great care for others is shown clearly by his resume of serving as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in the United States Army from 1951 until 1972, former positions as Bradford County Communications Public Safety Director, Canton Borough Civil Service Commission member, two term Canton Mayor and Canton Borough Emergency Management Coordinator.
Along with the building dedication, Mosser was showered with other recognitions Monday night including a Canton Borough street renamed in his honor and three state awards.
Canton Borough Council members voted to officially change the name of Chestnut Street to Mosser Avenue, showed Mosser the new road sign bearing his name and granted him the Chestnut Street sign to keep.
Mosser was also honored with the Outstanding Lifetime Service Award from the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs “in recognition of (his) leadership and unwavering dedication” and “exceptional service to (his) community and tireless commitment to Canton Borough.”
Canton Borough Council member Alyssa Packard presented Mosser with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives thanking him for his more than 30 years of “dedicated and distinguished service” and “exemplary record of service and contributions in keeping with the highest ideals of this commonwealth.”
Senator Gene Yaw also issued a citation to Mosser, which was presented by Canton Borough Council President Michael Shultz.
“Throughout his tenure Mr. Mosser has proven to adhere to the highest standards of service and has really earned the respect of his friends and colleagues,” the citation from Yaw read.
“It’s always been a pleasure to work with the borough and the county as far as that goes,” Mosser commented. “I was fortunate to have a lot of good people work for me when I worked at the county and sat on the council here. They’re dedicated, they put in a lot of time… they serve the county and the borough with great distinction and I’m proud to serve with them.”
