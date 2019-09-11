ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Addison, New York couple was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on charges of rape, sexual assault of a minor, corruption of a minor, endangering the welfare of children and other related charges on Tuesday.
Nicholas James Loucks, 24, and Hashly Marrie Callear, 31, both of 1080 Mack Road in Addison, New York, are currently being held at the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $200,000 bail each.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 8 of this year, Officer Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department received a call from Bradford County radio to contact the State Police barracks. When contacted, state police told Stackhouse that he should get in touch with a certain individual. Stackhouse then contacted the individual, who told him that a family member, a juvenile, had been sexually assaulted in May at the Candlewood Suites in Athens Township.
Ten minutes later, the juvenile and family members reported to the station for an interview. The affidavit stated that the juvenile was then interviewed by a female officer, who is trained in child abuse investigations.
In the interview, police ascertained that the incident took place around 3 a.m. on May 11 at the Candlewood Suites in Athens Township. The juvenile told police that her, her mother, Callear (also known as Hashly Smith), and her mother’s boyfriend, Loucks, had rented a room at the Candlewood Suites for Mother’s Day. The juvenile was 14 years old at the time of the incident. Police later confirmed with the hotel that the three stayed at the hotel on May 10 into May 11.
The victim told police that the three all slept in the one-bed room at the hotel and that the incident occurred in the evening. The victim claimed that she was lying in between her mother and Loucks and that throughout the night Loucks awakened her with his hands under her shorts and underwear molesting her.
The victim told police that she tried to turn away from him as an act to pretend she was sleeping, and that Loucks pulled her back toward him. At this point in the incident, Loucks had removed his shorts and began having sex with the juvenile, according to the affidavit.
The victim said that she was afraid to move at first, but then rolled over and Loucks stopped. Then, Loucks and the mother left the room without saying anything for short period of time.
The juvenile went to the bathroom and vomited, then went back into the bedroom area and sat on a chair. When the two returned to the room, Loucks did not speak with the juvenile and the mother said that she didn’t know that the juvenile was awake. The juvenile told the two that she had a headache and that she couldn’t sleep. There was no further incident that evening, according to the affidavit.
The juvenile told police that she believed that her mother was aware of what occurred in the hotel room and that when family members became aware of the incident that she had obtained the juvenile’s phone and began deleting incriminating messages between Loucks and the juvenile. The juvenile told police that her mother told her that she didn’t want Loucks to get into any trouble.
However, the juvenile had already saved screenshots of the incriminating conversations and saved them in a hidden file on her phone.
A transcript of the conversation between the juvenile and Loucks was included in the affidavit of probable cause. The juvenile told police that she was sitting across a table from Loucks when the messages were exchanged.
The conversation revealed that Loucks confirmed that the incident took place and that he and the victim’s mother wanted to have a “threesome” with her. Loucks also tried to prevent the victim from speaking about the incident to anyone and claimed that the incident was not the first time he had sexually assaulted her.
According to the affidavit, the victim did not remember Loucks having sex with her at any other point. She denied that there were any possible times when she had been intoxicated and could not remember a possible incident.
When the incident was discovered by family members that were alerted by the victim’s friend’s mother, the family members attempted to contact the victim by phone. The victim was staying at her mother and Loucks’ residence in Addison temporarily when the family members were attempting to pick up the victim and make a police report.
When the mother and Loucks discovered that the family was intending to pick up the victim to make a police report, Loucks disconnected the wifi router from the wall, preventing the victim from communicating with her family. Loucks and the mother also refused to give the victim the address of the residence.
Loucks and the mother then took the victim for a walk that lasted around four miles. During the walk, the victim managed to find a GPS signal on her phone and supplied it to her family to be picked up. When the family found the victim, Loucks began to yell that his phone was hacked, according to the affidavit.
Loucks is charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years of age, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and criminal conspiracy — all felonies. Callear is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Both preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 24 in front of Judge Hurley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.