Two Bradford County mothers of children who have overcome Hodgkin’s Lymphoma are in the process of forming a non-profit organization called “Kids Can’t Beat Cancer Alone” to better tackle the issue of childhood cancer in the area.
Michelle Ward’s son Timmy and Tracey Weldy’s daughter Cora each battled the disease and came out on top after harrowing journeys that tested the bonds between their families and community. Coming out of the experience, the two mothers were determined to help others in similar situations.
“We wanted to be able to help them like so many people helped us,” Ward told The Review.
They came up with the idea of selling T-shirts and soliciting donations during an Athens football game to benefit two Athens area children with cancer, Ariah Cook and Seeley Carlin. The “Gold Out” game surpassed even the highest expectations and raised over $23k for the children.
Weldy said that they felt they had to help people going through this the best they could after going through the same thing. She continued to say that she and the Wards found the “amazing” community and family support was essential to the children’s recovery and that not all children that are diagnosed with cancer have the same support structure that they did.
“It was unbelievable; we didn’t have to think about anything,” Ward added. “The entire community rallied around our family to help us with anything. It helped so much.”
“Our community has been amazing. I think that’s what made Michelle and I push to the next step,” Weldy added. “It’s something that’s needed in our area.”
After organizing the Gold Out game, the two realized that there were many obstacles in securing money that people and businesses wanted to donate to the cause. Without non-profit status they could only be “middle men” in allocating donations for the children. So, this week, the two began the process of becoming a non-profit charity.
They hope to not just raise money through the charity for cancer stricken children in the NTL area (Bradford, Tioga and Sullivan Counties) but to generate awareness of the issues plaguing child cancer treatment, fight for a fairer health care system and become a support structure for affected families.
Weldy said that a cancer diagnosis for a child does not mean simply that the child has to overcome the disease, but also overcome the unjust financial burden, overcome the strains it puts on the family and overcome a health care system that places profit over their lives.
“Around 85% of families with a child with cancer will face financial hardship’; many claim bankruptcy,” Weldy remarked. “These kids realize what’s occurring. Not only are they worried about what their future holds … they’re also worried about their family losing their home and creating fights in the family due to the financial strains. It’s just unfair.”
One thing the organization hopes to combat is the issue of pharmaceutical companies taking away necessary medications because there is no money to be made on them.
Both of the mother’s children took Vincristine as a part of their treatment. The drug is cheap to produce and is used in almost every case of childhood cancer, but one of two companies that manufactured the drug, Teva, discontinued their production recently, creating a major shortage. After backlash created by awareness campaigns, the company has reversed that decision, but shortages are still expected to result from the delay in production.
“It left doctors deciding who needed and who could go without,” Ward said. “This is one of the most critical drugs these kids get. It’s pathetic.”
The organization is also aiming to bring awareness to the entire health care system’s lack of compassion as a whole. Weldy said that the American public spends more on Starbucks in a given month than is spent on childhood cancer research in a whole year.
“We do not do enough for these kids as a nation,” she added.
