WEST BURLINGTON — A crash involving one motorcycle occurred in West Burlington Township around 3 p.m. Thursday. One person was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, according to Bradford County Public Safety. Respondents to the scene included Western Alliance EMS and Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department. No further information has been presented at this time.
Motorcycle crash on Route 6
Philip O'Dell DR
