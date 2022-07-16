Motorcycle ride supports local child with Fourth Annual Quincey’s Cause

SAYRE — An annual motorcycle ride and community event Saturday helped raise more money for a local child who lost his parents.
Sam’s Bar & Grill hosted its Fourth Annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison at its family-owned restaurant on North Wilbur Avenue.
Multiple motorcyclists meet up at Sam’s for breakfast before riding off together as one big motorcade down North Keystone Avenue. They made stops along the ride at B’s American Pride Tavern in Nichols, N.Y.; Oliver’s Pub and Grill in Towanda and the Sayre VFW before returning to Sam’s.
For full coverage and a more in-depth look at this event, see Tuesday’s Daily Review print edition.
