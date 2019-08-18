ATHENS — Many motorcyclists gathered together and rode off in honor of the life of Audie Mincer at the sixth annual Audie J. Mincer PTSD/Cancer Awareness Benefit at Tanner’s Bar and Grill in Athens Township on Saturday.
After the ride, participants came back and enjoyed live music performances, a 50/50 raffles, a silent auction, a cornhole tournament and a barbecue chicken dinner.
According to Brett Tolbert, Harry Mincer started the event after losing his brother six years ago from cancer. The event also is ran for awareness of PTSD.
“We hold this benefit every year not only in memory of Audie but also for PTSD for our veteran’s.”
Tolbert stated that the event helps supply funds to local cancer patients, local veterans and other organizations.
“We’ve donated such things as when we helped a local cancer patient out with property taxes,” said Tolbert. “We have helped out with transportation, we donate large sums of blankets, socks and personal care products down to the Veterans Hospital in Scranton and we take things up to the Veterans Hospital in Bath.”
Kelli Everson who helped at the event said that she loves to help out as it spreads awareness for things her family has gone through.
“I have family members that are affected by both and I’ve lost several to cancer so working with this — and I grew up with Audie, so I mean I love it,” she stated.
