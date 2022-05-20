Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.