WYALUSING — A Laceyville man was killed Tuesday night after his motorcycle struck a deer on Route 6 in Wyalusing Township.
Robert D. Ermisch, 59, was driving east on his 2006 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide when he hit a deer in the road around 9 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He tried to stop, but was unable to do so in time. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Ermisch was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bradford County Coroner. The Wyalusing Fire Department, Guthrie EMS and Benjamin’s Towing assisted state police.
