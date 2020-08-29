Motorcyclist wrecks, is caught after nearly causing multiple crashes in afternoon pursuit

ATHENS BORUGH – A Baldwinsville, New York man faces multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit that included driving the wrong way in afternoon traffic late last week.
According to court documents made available Friday, the pursuit began around 2:18 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 as Athens Township police were waiting to travel south through a heavily congested construction zone on Main Street in Athens Borough. Two motorcycles also heading south came around the vehicles that had been waiting and then over the opposite lane’s curb and onto the sidewalk.
“The flagger looked extremely concerned for their safety,” police noted, adding that they were “accelerating through the congested area with construction workers and equipment everywhere. The motorcycles kicked up a lot of dust (as) they were driving so fast and in such close proximity to the busy construction area.”
As police began pursuing the motorcycles, one of them turned into the Dandy Mini Mart while the other, a 2011 Harley HD-999, continued on, passing a southbound vehicle as traffic was coming the other way, according to police. The driver, 31-year-old Alberto J. Carmenatty, who also had a passenger, veered in front of oncoming traffic a number of times and he traveled to Edward Street, then to Susquehanna Street where he caused an oncoming car to slam on its brakes. Carmenatty almost caused multiple crashes as he made his way back to Main Street – this time heading north – and back toward the construction zone. As he rounded the waiting vehicles, police said Carmenatty turned onto a gravel roadway and kept accelerating in an attempt to throw rocks at the police vehicle before hitting a pothole and nearly flinging his passenger off of the back. Carmenatty continued toward South River Street and through a grassy area before losing control on a curb and crashing.
Carmenatty was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana. His passenger, an unidentified female, was evaluated by responding EMS and released.
No additional details were provided about the other motorcycle rider that was with Carmenatty.
He was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, four counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana, and the summary violations of criminal trespass, improper passing on the right, driving without a license, reckless driving, careless driving, duties as stop sign, two counts of disregard traffic lane, and trespass by motor vehicle.
Carmenatty was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail, but is currently free on bail bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.