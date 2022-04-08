ALBA – Motorists traveling between Canton and Troy are advised that Route 14 in Alba will be under construction starting Monday.
Construction is expected to take place just north of Alba between Windfall Road and Tennessee Gas Road, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
HRI, Inc. will be performing the road maintenance that will include widening, installing new drainage, cross slope correction and other maintenance. The construction will result in alternate lane closures.
The roadway is expected to be fully closed for 11 days in June, with a detour using Windfall Road, Cowley Road, and Route 514 put in place during that period. The exact date of the closure is not yet known.
PennDOT encourages drivers to check road conditions and traffic situations of major highways by visiting 511PA.com or using the 511 smartphone app. Citizens can also call 5-1-1 on their phones.
The project is expected to last until August, weather permitting.
