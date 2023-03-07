DUNMORE – Ahead of winter weather and cold temperatures across much of the state this evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to exercise caution while traveling. PennDOT may also implement 45 miles-per-hour speed restrictions as needed on state roadways in affected areas. On roadways with speed restrictions in place, commercial vehicles must move to the right lane.

PennDOT crews are actively pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm. However, salt is not a silver bullet, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.