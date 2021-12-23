The Canton Borough Water Authority reported its final monthly restitution check for 2021 from the estate of Brenda Mott at its recent meeting on Dec. 14. Mott has been making regular $600 dollar payments each month for years following her 2006 guilty plea in regards to stealing $660,000 across an 18-year career as bookkeeper at the authority.
Mott herself was ultimately held responsible for paying back $329,043.90 of the total lost by the borough. An auditing firm, Allen Rogers & Osgood, originally hired by the authority to detect fraud, agreed to pay the bulk of the remainder. So far, Mott has paid off $119,995.21.
At her current rate of payment the final restitution check will be written in 2040.
