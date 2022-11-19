Mount Pisgah Wesleyan Church Packs Shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child

Children at Mount Pisgah Wesleyan Church recently packed gifts in an abundance of shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse “Operation Christmas Child.”

 Photo Provided

On November 9, The AWANA children’s group at Mount Pisgah Wesleyan Church packed 87 shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse “Operation Christmas Child.” The shoebox gifts, filled with toys such as small cars, dolls, jewelry, stuffed animals and balls, school supplies and hygiene items, are delivered to children in need around the world in over 170 countries and territories.

After the shoeboxes are packed and labeled, they are delivered to a regional collection location during National Collection Week, which is November 14 through 21 this year.