Mount Pisgah Wesleyan Church Packs Shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child

On November 9, The AWANA children’s group at Mount Pisgah Wesleyan Church packed 87 shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse “Operation Christmas Child.” The shoebox gifts, filled with toys such as small cars, dolls, jewelry, stuffed animals and balls, school supplies and hygiene items, are delivered to children in need around the world in over 170 countries and territories.
After the shoeboxes are packed and labeled, they are delivered to a regional collection location during National Collection Week, which is November 14 through 21 this year.
From there the boxes are transported to a major processing center where they are prepared for shipment overseas. Once the shoebox gifts reach their destination in another country or territory, they are delivered into the hands of children through local churches and organizations. For many children who receive the shoeboxes, it is the only gift they will receive this Christmas.
Mount Pisgah Wesleyan Church is located at 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Crossroads. The AWANA Children’s program is held Wednesday evenings at the church, September thru the second week of April each year. For more information on the AWANA program contact the church office at 570-596-4003.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.