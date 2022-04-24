Mount Pisgah Wesleyan holds AWANA closing program

Mount Pisgah Wesleyan Church held their AWANA closing program on April 6.
The AWANA program is a nondenominational Christian children’s program providing a weekday club for children age 4 years old through sixth grade. The program features scripture lessons, Bible stories, program books and Bible verses, along with an active game time and refreshments. The closing program featured the children preforming songs, verses and scripture they learned throughout the year, followed by presentation of award certificates, ribbons, pins, and each participant received an AWANA shirt. Those receiving awards included Cubbies Nicholas Frisbie, Samara Pruyne, and Jessie Sheeley. Spark Awards were received by Autumn Pruyne, Sage Beers, Mary Frisbie, Jase Sheeley, and Benjamin Kopetan. Truth & Training (T&T) Awards recipients were Jordyn Sheeley, Zyra Hughson, and Robert Kopetan.
Following the awards presentation, AWANA club members, parents, relatives, leaders and others from the congregation enjoyed food and fellowship with an indoor picnic.
Mount Pisgah‘s AWANA program will begin a new year in September. The program is open free of charge to all children of the area from 4 years old through sixth grade.
Contact the church office at (570) 596-4003 for more details on the children’s program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.