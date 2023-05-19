LAPORTE — The Lycoming Composite Mountain Bike Team is looking for new riders, and they’re hosting some “try it out” days in Laporte for local kids.
Operating out of Lycoming County and its surrounding counties, the bike team is a group of 20 riders in grades 6-12 who ride mountain bikes in the local area and compete in races.
Sue Stackhouse is the outreach coordinator for the bike team. She noted that while the team competes in races, that’s not all the group does.
“We’ll ride on trails and play games as well. We also work to learn new skills,” she said.
She explained that the five competitive races the team does travel to each season are more than just races.
“At some races the riders and their families will come and camp out and make an excursion of it,” she noted.
The team will travel to events in Gettysburg, the Poconos, and Pittsburgh, among others. Racing season begins near the end of August, extending to October.
Before then, there’s a training season with practice currently taking place in Hughesville and South Williamsport.
“We’ve gotten a lot of interest in the Sullivan County area so we may add practices in Laporte if we get kids there who want to sign up,” Stackhouse said.
The team will spend its practices honing their skills, riding local bike trails, and learning not just bikes, but about themselves, according to Stackhouse.
“We had a girl who just wanted to jump her bike; that’s all she wanted to learn. Watching her build the confidence and watching her finally make it was just awesome,” she recalled.
The bike team had previously given a presentation to students at Sullivan County School District earlier this year, and they’re now hosting “try it out” camps in Laporte for curious kids.
The camps are split up by gender, with a boys camp running May 23 and 24 and a girls camp June 19 and 20. Riders are asked to bring a bike, helmet, and a parent or guardian to sign a waiver. Kids going into grades 6-12 in the fall can come out. The camps will be hosted at the gazebo in the park in Laporte from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each day.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
