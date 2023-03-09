Mowing bids reviewed in Wyalusing Township

Wyalusing Township supervisors Art Allen (left) and Lanny Stethers (right) revealed new signs made by Parrot Graphics that will soon adorn the front of the township’s office building on Route 6. Supervisor Marvin Meteer and secretary Maxine Meteer are seated in the background.

 Review Photo/Rick Hiduk

Preparations for the seasons ahead topped the agenda of the Wyalusing Township supervisors on Tuesday evening, as they reviewed bids for mowing and stone supplies. Five mowing bids were received in time for the March 7 meeting and, while the final vote went to a contractor who did well for the township last year, a young entrepreneur who pulled into a close second place was acknowledged as a force to be reckoned with.

Wyalusing Township has numerous parcels of lands that require routine maintenance, including the area around the office building and garages along Route 6, the Lime Hill Cemetery and monument, Wyalusing Rocks Overlook, and the former Camptown Elementary School ball fields and playground. Some of the bidders separated the costs for each, and others combined properties in close proximity to each other.