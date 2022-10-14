Mt. Pisgah holds events for FFA, Women in the Mountains

WEST BURLINGTON — Mt. Pisgah State Park will be hosting two events Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15 for anyone interested in enjoying the outdoors before winter arrives.
The FFA Soils Wildlife and Forestry Competition starts Friday around 9 a.m. The event gives local students a chance to learn how to use soil, according to DCNR Environmental Education Specialist Richard Gulyas.
“They can learn why soils are important and how they could be developed and used, not only for building a home or a pond site, but also farming as well,” he stated.
High school students from Canton, Troy, Northeast Bradford and Athens will participate in the event, he added. Students will rotate between different stations that will be presented at the state park.
“I mainly deal a lot with soils here, so I’m excited to see it. We have some soil pits dug out here and we’ll be evaluating them,” Gulyas said.
Mt. Pisgah will also host a Saturday event that local women can exclusively participate in.
The “Women in the Mountains” event will start at 9 a.m. Saturday and already has around 18 people signed up so far, Gulyas stated.
“Enjoy a ladies-only day of outdoor recreation and environmental education at the park,” according to the event’s Facebook page. “A donation of $10 is suggested to cover the cost of materials for this event. This program is for women ages 15 and up.”
There will be a total of six different sessions that participants can partake in, Gulyas stated. Activities will include one where people will perform outdoor cooking and make goods such as cinnamon rolls. Another activity will have people make apple cider. There will be a forest ecosystem walk that people can partake in. A speaker will discuss making natural swag as well.
“It’s more or less an ornament that people can display on their wall using natural materials,” Gulyas explained.
Penn State Master Gardeners will talk about winter sowing, which entails planting seeds for winter crops, he added. A special speaker will talk about foraging and wild mushrooms, while the event will conclude with fiber spinning.
Registration is required and anyone interested can call (570) 297-2734 to do so.
“It’s a chance for people to experience different outdoor topics and use natural materials,” Guylas said.
He also expressed that it’s a great chance for people to enjoy the outdoors — especially the park — before the winter weather arrives.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
