Mt. Pisgah holds events for FFA, Women in the Mountains

Mt. Pisgah State Park will present two events this weekend with one for FFA members and the other for women and girls ages 15 and over.

 Review File Photo

WEST BURLINGTON — Mt. Pisgah State Park will be hosting two events Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15 for anyone interested in enjoying the outdoors before winter arrives.

The FFA Soils Wildlife and Forestry Competition starts Friday around 9 a.m. The event gives local students a chance to learn how to use soil, according to DCNR Environmental Education Specialist Richard Gulyas.

