Mt. Pisgah hosts 3-D Archery

From left: Matthew and Natalee DeFinis were practicing their bow hunting during the 3-D archery shoot at Mt. Pisgah State Park Saturday.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

WEST BURLINGTON — Families had the opportunity to practice shooting with their bows and arrows at an annual state park activity.

A 3-D archery shoot was held at Mt. Pisgah State Park on a warm, sunny Saturday for people of all ages to engage in.

