Mt. Pisgah hosts 3-D Archery

WEST BURLINGTON — Families had the opportunity to practice shooting with their bows and arrows at an annual state park activity.
A 3-D archery shoot was held at Mt. Pisgah State Park on a warm, sunny Saturday for people of all ages to engage in.
The Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park organized the event that featured around 40 participants, according to Calvin Baxter, the organization’s president. The nonprofit asked attendees for a $10 donation that will go towards its other park programs.
“We do a lot of this stuff to promote getting the youth into the outdoors and this is one of them,” Baxter said.
Around 13 different stations were set up on the hiking trails for attendees to shoot at. People could practice their aim at targets that looked like bears, wolves and birds. Organizers had a sense of humor and even set up a dinosaur target that people could shoot arrows at.
“So many people are used to practicing at one single target, so it’s nice for them to move around and enjoy the park,” said DCNR Environmental Education Specialist Richard Gulyas.
With archery season around the corner, attendees had the chance to use the event to practice with their bows and arrows, he noted.
“The 2022-23 statewide archery season runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 12, continues on Sunday, Nov. 13, then goes from Nov. 14 to 18,” according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s website.
For more information about the state park, go to dcnr.pa.gov. To learn more about the Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park, information can be found at its Facebook page.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
