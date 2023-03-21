WEST BURLINGTON — People had the chance to see all of the aspects that go into maple production at Mt. Pisgah State Park on Saturday.
Maple on the Mount returned to the park and featured dozens of visitors eager to learn about the maple syrup-making process.
People went on tours through the park to find maple trees and properly identify them for tapping, according to Adam Chorba, the forest specialist for the Bradford County Conservation District. He led the tours and showed people how to tap the trees for sap, which was then taken to a sugar shack to be made into syrup. Chorba stated that attendees were really engaged, eager to learn and asked many questions throughout the day.
During the event, organizers collected over 100 gallons of sap, according to DCNR Environmental Education Specialist Richard Gulyas.
“We actually had a better run here towards the end because it got colder,” he said. “Some of the larger producers started way back in January. This was a banner year for most maple syrup producers.”
One producer at the event was David Steinfelt of Frolic Meadow Maple in Athens. He provided samples of his products that included maple cream, candy and syrup, which were also for sale.
“It’s been a good season,” he said. “The sugar content of the sap has been probably higher this year than it has in the past, so that makes the ratio of sap to syrup about 45 to 1.”
The event featured Ray Bixby of Bixby’s Maple Syrup, who explained the evaporation prices to attendees He also discussed how syrup is made from raw sap.
“Sap is usually 43 to 1, which means 43 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup,” Bixby detailed. “This year we are running about 70 to 1. For example, in the last four weeks, we have boiled off 18,000 gallons of sap to make a little over 200 gallons of syrup.”
Bixby stated that the process involves intense work, but is ultimately a labor of love. He has an 1,100 tap system for the maple syrup making process, which he stated is a major hobby.
Also at the event wad Bob Hansen who showed people how to judge syrup and grade it. He previously served as the Penn State maple syrup product specialist before his retirement five years ago.
Inside the park’s nature center, Hansen had a table of instruments such as a refractometer to measure sugar content.
“In order to be syrup, it has to be 66 percent sugar,” Hansen explained.
Maple syrup is also measured based on four colors that include golden, amber, dark and very dark. Hansen stated that the lightest colors are earlier in the season, while darker colors and stronger flavors are later.
The event also featured the Bradford County Bookmobile on the park grounds. Visitors could also hike the trails to see the Story Book Walk. It consists of a Curious George story involving the main character making maple syrup.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.