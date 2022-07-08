Mt. Pisgah State Park will have a full calendar of events throughout for people of all ages and interests starting today.
There are two DiscoverE programs for kids with one today for ages 6 to 8 and another on July 15 for ages 9 to 12, both with a raptor theme. Pre-registration is required by calling the office at (570) 297-2734 and there is a $15 fee. The camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with activities, crafts, stories and live bird demonstrations.
Two kayak programs will be held this month and a Full Moon Astronomy Paddle will be held at 9 p.m. tomorrow. A guest speaker will discuss the phases of the moon. At 9 a.m. on July 30, an Eco Paddle will be held with discussions on bald eagles, aquatic vegetation management and fish enhancement structures. Attendees must bring their own kayaks.
The Stream Stomp on July 16 at 9 a.m. will give participants the opportunity to learn about macroinvertebrate populations while getting wet in Mill Creek.
On July 24, the Waterways Conservation Officer will be at Stephen Foster Lake for a fishing program. People should bring their own pole or borrow ours. All state rules and regulations apply.
The Bradford County Library System and Penn State Master Gardeners will hold a Moth Ball on July 23 at 8:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to learn about native moths and insects.
Mt. Pisgah Youth Field Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 20. Children ages 8 to 15 are invited to attend for free and must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/181808. Topics include archery, basic field first aid, hunting safety, kayaking fur-bearers and wild turkey.
Additional details about a Furbearer/Beaver program on Aug. 6 and Bark in the Park on Aug. 26 will be released later.
There are two StoryWalks ® at the park this summer. “Mama Built a Little Nest” can be read along the Oh! Susanna Trail between the rear pool parking area and the boat launch road. “Share, Big Bear, Share!” by local author Maureen Wright is along the pool fence.
The pool is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. Unexpected circumstances may arise causing changes to dates and hours. The season closure date will be announced later.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located three miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally related activities with weather permitting.
In addition to scheduled programs, group programming can also be arranged. View Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR web page at www.dcnr.state.pa.us. It is frequently updated with current park advisories and events, along with the park’s recreation, history, how to get involved, maps and how to find us. For more information, please contact the Park Office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.